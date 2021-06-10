Vera Farmiga: Real Exorcism Footage Lent Spooky Air To ‘Conjuring’ Set

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

KEITH ARTHUR BOLDEN as Sgt. Clay, VERA FARMIGA as Lorraine Warren and PATRICK WILSON as Ed Warren and in New Line Cinema’s horror film “THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on a real-life story of alleged demonic possession that resulted in a Connecticut murder 40 years ago and the trial that followed. To add to the movie’s realism, the producers tracked down actual footage of an exorcism with the people involved, filmed shortly before the murder was committed. Vera Farmiga, who stars in the film, told us she understands exactly why director Michael Chaves showed them that footage before shooting a pivotal scene, because it really created a spine-tingling atmosphere on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vera Farmiga)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak