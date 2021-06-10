Vera Farmiga: Real Exorcism Footage Lent Spooky Air To ‘Conjuring’ Set

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on a real-life story of alleged demonic possession that resulted in a Connecticut murder 40 years ago and the trial that followed. To add to the movie’s realism, the producers tracked down actual footage of an exorcism with the people involved, filmed shortly before the murder was committed. Vera Farmiga, who stars in the film, told us she understands exactly why director Michael Chaves showed them that footage before shooting a pivotal scene, because it really created a spine-tingling atmosphere on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vera Farmiga)