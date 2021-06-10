‘Uncharted’ Brings Together The Things Gordon Ramsay Loves Most

In the show’s first two seasons, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted took the world-renowned chef to five continents and 11 different countries. The show recently began its third season and promises even more globe-trotting from Ramsay, who’s been having a great time learning about the local cultures at each of his destinations and, of course, the local culinary delicacies. Ramsay told us that Uncharted’s international quests take all of the things he loves most about his work and puts them together in one package. (Click on the media bar below to below to hear Gordon Ramsay)