Recent Adaptations Have Left A Good Impression On Stephen King

Stephen King’s works have been very popular source material for films and TV shows for decades, but it seems like there have been even more than usual lately. (Our theory: The proliferation of streaming services has increased the demand for content from time-honored brands like King’s, and since he’s been so prolific, there’s plenty to choose from.) The latest is Lisey’s Story, a miniseries that he’s taken a personal interest in, serving as its executive producer and screenwriter. King told us he’s seen a lot of great performances in his recent adaptations, and especially from the actors in Lisey’s Story, which is loosely based on his own life and wife. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen King)