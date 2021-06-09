Yes, Mike Myers Will Gladly Do Anything For A Laugh

Mike Myers is no stranger to long stays in the makeup and wardrobe rooms of his productions, as he’s taken multiple roles in several of his movies — most famously, of course, as the title character and Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers series. But now, he’s outdone himself, entering Eddie Murphy territory by playing seven roles in a new series coming to Netflix, The Pentaverate. Yes, that undoubtedly took a lot of time and effort, but to Myers, it’s all worth it. When it comes to getting laughs, he’s willing to do pretty much anything, and he’s just grateful whenever he gets the opportunity to do so. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)