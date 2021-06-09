Cutting It Close: Glenn Close On Getting Cruella De Vil’s Look Right

Glenn Close has a long association with Disney’s 101 Dalmatians live-action franchise. For those who’ve forgotten (or never knew), Close played the arch-villain Cruella de Vil in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians and its 2001 sequel, 102 Dalmatians. And although she’s ceded the role to Emma Stone in the prequel Cruella, she did sign on as an executive producer for the film. Prior to the 1996 film, of course, nobody had seen a real-life portrayal of de Vil on the screen, so it was important to Close that the character’s look was just right. According to Close, it was a long, meticulous process that lasted up until the very day they started shooting! (Click on the media bar below to hear Glenn Close)