As ‘The Hitman’s’ Wife, Salma Hayek Was Really Hoping For A Sequel

By Hollywood Outbreak

Salma Hayek as Sonia Kincaid in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Photo Credit: David Appleby

In Hollywood, of course, you can never say never about anything, especially when it comes to sequels, remakes, and reboots. Although The Hitman’s Bodyguard performed reasonably well when it was released in 2017, it wasn’t a blockbuster by any means, so a sequel wasn’t guaranteed. But Salma Hayek was sure hoping for one. In the original movie, she played the wife of hitman Samuel L. Jackson, and she felt like there was so much more she could have done with the character. So, when The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was announced — with her character up front and center — you better believe she was thrilled. (Click on the media bar below to hear Salma Hayek)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opens in theaters on June 16.

