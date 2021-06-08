With Things Back To Normal On ‘AGT,’ Heidi Klum Appreciates Her Colleagues Even More

After a very strange season last year, one in which she had to take time off due to COVID-19 and Simon Cowell was sidelined with medical issues, Heidi Klum is very happy that everything has essentially returned to normal at America’s Got Talent. The same panel of judges — Klum, Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel — is back together, along with host Terry Crews. As they look forward to a new (and hopefully uninterrupted) season, Klum told us that everyone’s in good spirits, and they’re all just happy to be around each other again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum)