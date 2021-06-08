Tyler Perry Is Bringing Madea Out Of Retirement For Netflix
Multi-hyphenate media mogul Tyler Perry brings his beloved character Madea out of retirement for a 12th installment titled A Madea Homecoming, only on Netflix.
Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.
Perry’s films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.
This continues Perry’s work with Netflix following last year’s release of A Fall From Grace which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.