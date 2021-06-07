Marc Cherry Knows What Women Want (Even ‘Women Who Kill’)

In Hollywood, it’s a common thing to see actors get stereotyped when it comes to projects. But the same thing can happen behind the camera, too. Marc Cherry’s portfolio as a writer and producer is filled with shows about women: The Golden Girls, Devious Maids, Desperate Housewives, and his latest hit, Why Women Kill. For some reason, Cherry has a knack for writing female characters. Why is that so? How has he developed that particular skill? He told us it’s one he’s literally been learning — and honing — since his childhood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marc Cherry)