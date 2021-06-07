Lin-Manuela Miranda Wants To Reach Everyone With His ‘Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has played a big role in bringing his stage musical, In the Heights, to the screen. He’s one of the film’s producers, he wrote its music, and he’s got an on-screen role as well. Having broken through into the mainstream in a big way with Hamilton, Miranda told us he wanted to make sure that In the Heights would be a movie that would be something everybody could enjoy, and from what he witnessed during filming, he thinks they’ve accomplished that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)