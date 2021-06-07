Helen Mirren’s ‘Fast’ Chemistry With Vin Diesel Was Combustible

If, after seeing The Fast and the Furious 20 years ago, you’d placed a bet that the film’s eight sequel would feature not one, but two Oscar-winning actors, you probably wouldn’t have to work another day in your life. F9 features both Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who’ve won Best Actress honors (and their ability to do a Fast & Furious film only speaks to their remarkable range). Mirren, who entered the franchise through the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off two years ago, didn’t get to work with Vin Diesel in that film, but told us that when they connected for F9, the on-screen chemistry was undeniable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Helen Mirren)