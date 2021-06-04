Stephen King: I Love Lisey!

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in “Lisey’s Story,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Stephen King has had literally dozens of his works adapted into movies or TV shows, and that’s not stopping anytime soon — there are currently 25 projects in development based on King’s stories. King took a personal stake in Lisey’s Story, a new miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen.  He’s written all eight episodes, and he’s an executive producer alongside Moore and J.J. Abrams. When we spoke to King, he told us why he wanted to take such a hands-on role for this particular project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen King)

Lisey’s Story is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

