Stephen King: I Love Lisey!

Stephen King has had literally dozens of his works adapted into movies or TV shows, and that’s not stopping anytime soon — there are currently 25 projects in development based on King’s stories. King took a personal stake in Lisey’s Story, a new miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. He’s written all eight episodes, and he’s an executive producer alongside Moore and J.J. Abrams. When we spoke to King, he told us why he wanted to take such a hands-on role for this particular project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen King)