Paramount+ Releases ‘The Good Fight’ Season Five Trailer

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official trailer and key art for season five of its critically acclaimed original series, THE GOOD FIGHT. Season five of THE GOOD FIGHT premieres on Thursday, June 24, with new episodes of the 10-episode long fifth season dropping weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.
Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.