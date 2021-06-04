From Method Acting To ‘The Komisky Method,’ Michael Douglas Really Understood Sandy Kominsky

Sandy Kominsky, the character played by Michael Douglas on The Kominsky Method, is an actor who never made it, seemingly doomed to live out his life in relative obscurity while trying to help his students avoid a similar fate. Of course, that’s not the kind of reality Douglas himself would know — he’s been a heralded, award-winning actor for five decades. Still, as characters go, Douglas told us that, of all the characters he’s played, Sandy Kominsky is the one he can relate to the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)