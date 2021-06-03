Zooey Deschanel Wants To Help Celebs Find A New Girl … Or Guy!

Even during its original run in the 1960s and ’70s, The Dating Game was a favorite TV hangout of celebrities. Michael Jackson was a contestant once, as were Ron Howard, Sally Field, Dusty Springfield, and Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick. (And that’s not even counting the celebrities who appeared on the show before they became famous, like Steve Martin, Suzanne Somers, Farrah Fawcett, Burt Reynolds, and Tom Selleck.) So it’s not terribly surprising that ABC’s reboot of the show will have a celebrity focus. Zooey Deschanel will be co-hosting the show with Michael Bolton, and she can’t wait to help some of her fellow celebs make a love connection. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zooey Deschanel)