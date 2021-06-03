Samuel L.Jackson Promises More Of What Fans Wanted In ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel

By Hollywood Outbreak

Samuel L. Jackson as Darius Kincaid and Ryan Reynolds as Michael Bryce in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Photo Credit: David Appleby

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard reunites the team that made The Hitman’s Bodyguard a hit (no pun intended) in 2017. Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek are all back for the sequel, set four years after the original. While audiences loved the action in the original, Samuel L. Jackson told us the feedback he kept getting from fans was about the characters and their relationships, so he thinks the new movie will be even more satisfying to those fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opens in theaters on June 16.

