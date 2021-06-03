Even With A Bigger Budget, John Krasinski Wanted To Keep ‘A Quiet Place’ Quiet

L-r, Director John Krasinski, Noah Jupe and Emily Blunt on the set of Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II.”

A Quiet Place was a low-budget movie that did big business at the box office, exceeding all expectations. That, of course, earned the movie a sequel. John Krasinski, who produced, directed, was part of the writing team, and starred in the first film, took the lead on the sequel. He wrote the story himself, and he’s back in his roles of producer and director (although he cut down his on-screen time for the sequel since — spoiler alert! — his character died in the first film). But while he was given a much more generous budget to work with on the sequel, Krasinski told us he wanted to make sure the new movie captured the same kind of low-budget, story-driven charm the first one had. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)

A Quiet Place Part II is now playing in theaters.

