Elisabeth Moss: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Novel Was True In 1985, Still True Now

There have been many, many references made to The Handmaid’s Tale in the context of recent political discussions, especially when it comes to women’s rights. The dystopian world portrayed by the show may be purely fiction, but to some, its attitudes and policies have hit precariously close to home. Elisabeth Moss, who stars in the series, told us that while the show may have some elements that seem to mirror today’s real life, all of the credit should go to Margaret Atwood’s eerily prescient novel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)