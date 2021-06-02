To Jack Nicholson, His Two Visits To ‘Chinatown’ Still Hold Up

Jack Nicholson may not have won the Oscar for his portrayal of Jake Gittes in Chinatown, but it is still one of his most enduring roles. The movie has held up astoundingly well over the years, coming in second only to Hitchcock’s Vertigo in the American Film Institute’s 2008 list of the best mystery films ever. It also maintains a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the site’s best-reviewed films ever. As for Nicholson himself, he’s not a big fan of lists or comparing movies, over the years we have spoken with him and during one of our interviews he acknowledged that Chinatown is still a great piece of filmmaking, as far as he’s concerned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Nicholson)
Nicholson played the character again 16 years later, in a 1990 movie he directed himself, The Two Jakes. By comparison, that film has made nobody’s “best of” lists, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is a measly 65%. But, as far as Nicholson is concerned, it was still a high-quality film, and he thinks it’s a lot better than most people give it credit for. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Nicholson)