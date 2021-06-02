‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Leads Nomination At The 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nominations
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT unveiled today the nominees for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
Alex Trebek will be honored posthumously with this year’s Impact Award, which recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and the positive impact they have made on the world of nonfiction content. Mr. Trebek and his legacy epitomize what the Impact Award was created to honor. His longstanding commitment to the pursuit of excellence, his continual encouragement of curiosity, and his unfailing charm made Mr. Trebek one of television’s most respected and beloved figures. He was an inspiration to the nonfiction community that selected him for this award, and to the vast audience that welcomed him into their daily lives.
All Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will be celebrated via a special press release and announcement on Monday, June 21. Winners in two categories – Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year – will be chosen by fan voting, which is now open at criticschoice.com.
After a record-breaking near-600 submissions, and a stellar year in reality television, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) once again had a very strong showing, racking up nominations for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series, Female Star of the Year for Michelle Visage, and two for RuPaul himself – Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year. Several other programs received multiple nominations, notably “Queer Eye” (Netflix), “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” (CNN), “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu), and “Top Chef” (Bravo) each earning three. Netflix leads the networks once again with the chance to take home 22 trophies. HBO/HBO Max follows close behind with 14 possible wins.
“As the number of platforms continues to grow, the quality of unscripted television programming has skyrocketed, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize so much great work, especially at the end of a year when this content was needed more than ever,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s winners, and our most deserving Impact Award honoree Alex Trebek, later this month.”
Said NPACT General Manager Michelle Van Kempen, “Throughout the unprecedented challenge of the last year, nonfiction content was a touchstone for audiences around the globe. From documentary to reality, competition to game shows, nonfiction provided much-needed connection and entertainment. We are immensely grateful to the family of Alex Trebek for allowing NPACT and the CCA to honor him this year, and to celebrate the positive impact he made on our industry.”
Alex Trebek was an American game show host, best known as the longtime host of the television quiz show “Jeopardy!,” becoming host upon its 1984 revival in syndication.
Trebek began his broadcasting career in news with the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), where he covered national news and special events for both radio and television. Prior to “Jeopardy!,” Trebek hosted such game shows as “The Wizard of Odds,” “Double Dare,” “High Rollers,” “Battlestars,” “Classic Concentration,” “The $128,000 Question,” and “To Tell The Truth.” He also frequently appeared as himself in many films and television shows.
Trebek hosted more than 8,000 “Jeopardy!” episodes, setting a Guinness World Record. He received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times, and was presented with the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He and Jeopardy! received the Peabody Award in 2011. Alex Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020.
NOMINATIONS FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Tough as Nails (CBS)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY
American Idol (ABC)
Legendary (HBO Max)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
World of Dance (NBC)
BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (discovery+)
Deaf U (Netflix)
Lenox Hill (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)
BEST STRUCTURED SERIES
A World of Calm (HBO Max)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
History of Swear Words (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)
BEST BUSINESS SHOW
Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC)
Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel and discovery+)
Wahl Street (HBO Max)
BEST SPORTS SHOW
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Defying Gravity (YouTube Originals)
Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)
Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)
Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)
The Ripper (Netflix)
The Vow (HBO)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
American Masters (PBS)
Dear … (Apple TV+)
Frontline (PBS)
POV (PBS)
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)
The Vow (HBO)
BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)
Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
Love Fraud (Showtime)
Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)
Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
First Person (Snapchat)
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass)
Lady Parts (ellentube)
OWN Your Vote (NowThis and OWN social channels)
Ready Jet Cook (Food Network Kitchen)
BEST LIVE SHOW
A special winner will be announced on June 21.
BEST CULINARY SHOW
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food Network)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (discovery+)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST GAME SHOW
25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)
Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)
Supermarket Sweep (ABC)
Weakest Link (NBC)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW
Men in Kilts (Starz)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW
Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix)
Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)
That Animal Rescue Show (Paramount+)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)
Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)
BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW
Haute Dog (HBO Max)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shine True (Fuse)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)
Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max)
BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix)
BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW
House Hunters International (HGTV)
Martha Knows Best (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)
Rock the Block (HGTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Top Chef (Bravo)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Crikey! It’s The Irwins (discovery+)
The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)
BEST SHOW HOST
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Oprah Winfrey – The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)
Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
MALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM
Discovery+
Disney+
HBO Max
Hulu
National Geographic
Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION
The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Jigsaw Productions
-
Renegade 83