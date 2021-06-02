‘Kung Fu’ Star Grew Up With The Original, Appreciated The Asian Representation

When the original Kung Fu TV series ran in the 1970s, it was a big hit, running for four seasons and earning multiple Emmy Award nominations. In the years since then, its reputation has been tarnished somewhat by the fact that its Asian lead character was played not by an Asian, but by David Carradine. That’s not an issue for acclaimed actor Tzi Ma, one of the stars of the new Kung Fu reboot. Ma, who was 10 years old when the original series premiered, told us he was still happy to see so many Asian-American actors in other roles on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tzi Ma)