Sofia Vergara Returns To A Relatively Normal ‘AGT’ This Year

Sofia Vergara picked one heck of a time to join America’s Got Talent as a judge last year. The COVID-19 pandemic started while the show was in its audition phase, and matters were complicated further when Heidi Klum contracted the virus. Eventually, the show got back on track and finished its season, albeit not without several rule changes and a non-related medical emergency sidelining Simon Cowell. In other words, it was one crazy season, especially for someone who was new to the show. Vergara has returned again for the show’s new 16th season, and she told us that, thanks to the same crew being back in place, she’s feeling much more comfortable this year. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)