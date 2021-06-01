Peacock Original Documentary ‘The Greatest Race’ Premiering June 10

The Greatest Race, the latest Peacock original sports documentary, will explore one of the most unbelievable moments in Olympics history, including the greatest relay split of all time the 4×100 men’s team relay during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Team USA’s Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lezak trailed France, the strong favorite coming into the Games. In the final leg, 32-year-old Lezak from Team USA was losing ground to Alain Bernard, the 100m freestyle world record holder and anchor of the French team. Then, the impossible happened, Lezak swam the fastest relay split ever at 46.06. The race kept alive Michael Phelps’ astonishing pursuit of a record 8 gold medals in 8 events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The documentary, which expands Peacock’s Countdown to Tokyo 2020 programming, will feature swimmers revisiting the race, giving insight into the athletes’ relationships in and out of the pool and the moments surrounding the Olympic Games, as well as commentary from all eight swimmers from the American and French teams plus race announcers Alexandre Boyon and Rowdy Gaines.
“My amazing partner Dan Hicks and I have called over 1000 swim races over seven Olympics, and this was quite simply the greatest swim race in Olympic history,” said Rowdy Gaines, U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame member, three-time Olympic gold medalist. “It was truly an honor of a lifetime to be on the call and to be part of this look back on history being made.”
Fans will be able to stream the documentary for free on Peacock, starting June 10, as part of NBCUniversal’s Countdown to Tokyo 2020 Programming on Peacock.
“This relay was a huge highlight of the 2008 Olympics and historic moment in swimming,” said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. “Exclusive documentaries like The Greatest Race are a key differentiator for Peacock, and we look forward to showcasing the world’s most iconic Olympic athletes and teams leading up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.”
“As we approach these highly anticipated Olympic Games, we are thrilled to continue our world-class Countdown to Tokyo programming with The Greatest Race,” said Molly Solomon Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production. “This swim race is worth revisiting as we await more history-making performances in Tokyo.”
The Greatest Race will join a growing catalogue of sports programming currently streaming on Peacock, including original documentaries My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs and In Deep With Ryan Lochte, sports series Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories And More. Peacock also recently announced additional sports programming to premiere this summer, including Golden: The Journey Of USA’s Elite Gymnasts and four daily shows on Peacock’s Tokyo NOW Channel, Tokyo LIVE, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf At The Olympics, and Tokyo Tonight. For a trailer of The Greatest Race, click here. Fans can sign up for Peacock at PeacockTV.com.