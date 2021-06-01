How Nicole Kidman Made ‘Diamonds’ Sparkle In ‘Moulin Rouge!’

The summer of 2001 was the summer of Moulin Rouge! Though, in reality, the film never placed higher than fourth at the U.S. box office, it had amazing word of mouth, which led to the movie getting good play throughout the summer, not to mention eight Academy Award nominations. Of course, it didn’t hurt that the film’s version of Lady Marmalade dominated the pop chart, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks. Music obviously played a major role in the movie, and the first of two soundtracks sold more than 3 million copies. One of the film’s show-stoppers, Nicole Kidman’s version of Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend, was part of that soundtrack. It’s a song that Kidman loved to sing and, in fact, one of the songs that helped her win her role in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)