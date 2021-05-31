‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Fulfills A Lifelong Dream For Its Creator

Paul Theroux’s novel The Mosquito Coast has already been turned into a feature film — Harrison Ford starred in the 1986 adaptation. So, rather than try to do what’s already been done before, the production team behind Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast decided they could make a series out of it. Neil Cross is the show’s creator/executive producer, and he thought that, given the strength of the premise and the characters, there were enough stories and possibilities to make a series happen. Cross told us he was thrilled about that, simply because he’s been a Paul Theroux fan for decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Neil Cross)