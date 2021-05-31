Julianne Moore Was Captivated By ‘Spirit’s’ Spirit

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Julianne Moore was still able to keep busy — because Spirit Untamed is an animated movie, Moore and the other actors were able to voice their parts remotely. So, as movies scheduled before the lockdowns start to trickle out, Spirit Untamed is one of the few actually produced during the lockdown that’s ready for release. Granted, making the movie wasn’t just a matter of convenience for Moore; she’d signed on for her role well before that, and she talked to us about all of the reasons why she fell in love with the movie and took the part. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julianne Moore)