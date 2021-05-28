Michael Douglas’s Road To Stardom Was A Little Rocky

As the son of two actors, Michael Douglas was immediately attracted to the family business, and he set about becoming an actor by making drama his major when he went to college. Obviously, he learned the trade well, because he’s gone on to have an incredibly successful career that’s spanned more than 50 years and earned him a pair of Oscars — one for acting and another for producing. Although he knew he wanted to get into show business, Douglas admits it didn’t come to him as naturally as he’d hoped, and he told us he had to work through a few things before he was truly ready for the spotlight. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)