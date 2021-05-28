For Writer Michael Schur, Success With ‘SNL’ Jokes Wasn’t Always A Sure Thing

As a writer and producer, Michael Schur has had a pretty good track record over the years. Among the shows he’s been responsible for over the past decade or so are hits like Parks & Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His new project is Hacks, an HBO Max comedy about a older comedian trying to freshen up her act and working with a young comedy writer. Of course, once upon a time, Schur himself was a young comedy writer, and in 1998, he joined a show that had been around for a while — Saturday Night Live. And Schur told us that, working with a show (and a producer) that had become an institution, the process of pitching jokes and sketches could be really intimidating at times. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Schur)

Hacks is currently streaming on HBO Max.

