For Writer Michael Schur, Success With ‘SNL’ Jokes Wasn’t Always A Sure Thing

As a writer and producer, Michael Schur has had a pretty good track record over the years. Among the shows he’s been responsible for over the past decade or so are hits like Parks & Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His new project is Hacks, an HBO Max comedy about a older comedian trying to freshen up her act and working with a young comedy writer. Of course, once upon a time, Schur himself was a young comedy writer, and in 1998, he joined a show that had been around for a while — Saturday Night Live. And Schur told us that, working with a show (and a producer) that had become an institution, the process of pitching jokes and sketches could be really intimidating at times. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Schur)