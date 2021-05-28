Emily Blunt Was Surprised When ‘A Quiet Place’ Made Big Box-Office Noise

When Emily Blunt made A Quiet Place, she thought she was making a small movie with her husband, John Krasinski. Little did she know that the low-budget horror film would become a huge hit, grossing $188 million in the U.S. and nearly $350 million worldwide. Of course, after doing that kind of business, there’s a sequel, and Blunt is back for A Quiet Place Part II. She told us she’s still amazed that she did the second movie, because she really wasn’t expecting the success of the first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)