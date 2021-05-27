The One About The Things That Made ‘Friends’ Worth Watching

For 10 seasons, Friends was there for us, and we were there for the show. After debuting at No. 8 in its first season’s final TV rankings, it pulled off an impressive streak of placing all of its subsequent seasons in the Top 5, with average viewership exceeding 20 million throughout the show’s entire run. (By comparison, The Big Bang Theory averaged more than 20 million viewers in just one of its 12 seasons!) It’s still a hot property — an analysis last year revealed it was the top-streaming show among all of the streaming services, and more than 16 million viewers a week still watch the show in broadcast syndication. So it’s no wonder that HBO wanted to reunite the cast for a new special! Why was the show so successful? How did it manage to stay at the top of its game through all 10 seasons? Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston give much of the credit to the show’s writers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston)
When Friends made it to its 10th season, the show’s producers decided it had run its course. And while NBC had been lobbying the cast to sign on for additional seasons, the producers told the network that, even if the actors came back, they wouldn’t. So the show went out on a high note, and the finale’s viewership of 52.5 million showed that Friends left without overstaying its welcome. That didn’t make it any easier for the show’s cast and crew to say goodbye, though. At the time, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer said they were all struggling with the emotions of letting go. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry & David Schwimmer)