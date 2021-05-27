‘Once Upon A Time,’ Pitt & DiCaprio ‘Hit The Lottery’ With Tarantino’s Epic

With 10 Academy Award nominations — including two wins — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was definitely received well by the industry and the critics. And, with worldwide box office receipts of nearly $330 million, it was a hit with viewers as well. In the two years since it was released, interest in the movie has stayed high, with fans eagerly anticipating a four-hour extended director’s cut that Quentin Tarantino is reportedly preparing for Netflix. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the film, told us they felt an instant connection with what Tarantino had written, and they felt like the film would definitely be something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio)