Coming From The Music World, Ice-T Cherishes The Job Security Of ‘SVU’

Throughout its history, rap music hasn’t exactly had a reputation for providing its stars with a lot of job security. Sometimes, the stars’ notoriously fickle fan bases move on to something or someone new, and far too many have had not only their careers, but their lives cut short. Some rappers, though, have managed to flourish beyond their initial fame in the music world. Some, like Jay-Z, have gone on to excel on the business side of the game. Others have diversified, branching our into other forms of entertainment. Stars like Will Smith and Ice-T have managed to make a name for themselves as Hollywood actors and producers, both on the film and television side of things. And Ice-T has been lucky enough to be on the TV show that’s had job security unlike any other — the record-setting drama Law & Order: SVU. After joining the show in its second season, he’s now in his 21st season on the show — and SVU has already been renewed for another two seasons after this. Ice-T is well aware that this kind of job security is rare in Hollywood, and he told us that getting to spend more than two decades on SVU has really been a special gift. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)