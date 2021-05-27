Cameron Crowe Rolled A Lot Of Bands Into One For ‘Almost Famous’

In the late 1990s, writer Cameron Crowe, decided to turn back the clock to his own teenage years. Before writing the screenplay for Fast Times at Ridgemont High in 1981, he’d spent most of the previous decade as a contributing writer for several rock magazines, most notably Rolling Stone. Seeing the potential of his own life story as the basis for a new movie, he got to work on the script for Almost Famous, which chronicled a young boy’s ascent as a rock writer — and his descent into the lurid world of rock music. While elements of the story are based on his own true tales, there’s plenty he had to fictionalize. For example, he knew he couldn’t portray the movie’s band, Stillwater, as being too close to any real-life band he’d covered during his writing days, so he made Stillwater an amalgamation of many bands he knew. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cameron Crowe)