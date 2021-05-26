Why Tom Cruise Keeps Risking His Life To Do The ‘Impossible’

It was 25 years ago that we got our first look at Tom Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt in the first Mission: Impossible movie. Over the years, we’ve seen the character grow and evolve through five more M: I movies, with another pair of films on the way — the seventh in the series due later this year, and the eight coming next year. And though Cruise may be 25 years older than he was when he started (he’s 58 now), he still insists on being as absolutely authentic as possible when he makes the films, so he continues to do his own stunt work. And while Hollywood has some well-paid stunt professionals to keep stars like Cruise from risking their health (or their lives) on a film set, Cruise told us why he always has — and would always like to — do his own stunts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)