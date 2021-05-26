Why Michael Strahan Still Finds Time For ‘Pyramid’

Michael Strahan manages to stay pretty busy with his Good Morning America co-hosting duties, but that hasn’t stopped him from finding time to do a little extra work hosting ABC’s version of the classic game show The $100,000 Pyramid. It’s not something Strahan needs to do, since he’s had a couple of very successful careers, both in football and on television. So why does Strahan keep making time for “the Pyramid”? He told us it’s all about the money — but not his money. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Strahan)