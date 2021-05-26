‘The Kelly Clarkson’ Show Taking Over The ‘Ellen’ Time Slot On NBC Stations In 2022

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has earned its dominance in daytime by hitting every benchmark for success since it premiered as the most watched talk show in seven years. The hourlong program, hosted by Grammy® Award winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson, features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities. It airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations and is positioned to headline daytime in leading time periods by Fall 2022.
The critically acclaimed talk show received three Daytime Emmy wins for its first season on the air, including a win for Clarkson, who was crowned Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda received the Gracie Award, which recognized “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced yesterday that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” received six 2021 Daytime Emmy nominations so far, which will be presented at the 48thannual Daytime Emmy ceremony on June 25. Nominations include Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Outstanding Original Song, Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing and Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design.
“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local.
Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said, ““The Kelly Clarkson Show” is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”