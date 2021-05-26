Pandemic Helped Amy Adams Understand ‘The Woman In The Window’ Like Never Before

Woman in the Window (2021), L to R: Jennifer Jason Leigh as Jane Russell, Brian Tyree Henry as Detective Little, Amy Adams as Anna Fox, Gary Oldman as Alistair Russell, and Wyatt Russell as David.

In The Woman in the Window, Amy Adams plays a character who is agoraphobic and doesn’t feel comfortable outside the comfort of her own home. And while Adams herself doesn’t suffer from that phobia, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns gave her a much greater understanding of what it must feel like. Though the film had wrapped its shooting schedule before Hollywood was locked down, Adams told us she now sees the character and her story in a very different way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Adams)

The Woman in the Window is currently streaming on Netflix.

