Chris Noth To Reprise Mr Big In ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel
This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.
Michael Patrick King, Executive Producer, quote: “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?”
Credits: Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.
Previously Announced Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sara Ramírez.
About Chris Noth: Two-time Golden Globe® nominee and SAG Award® nominated actor Chris Noth rose to prominence as “Detective Mike Logan” on the original “Law and Order,” where he spent five seasons before going on to set hearts aflutter as the iconic “Mr. Big” on HBO’s groundbreaking series “Sex and the City.” Noth garnered his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy playing the unattainable bachelor who gradually evolves into the love of Carrie Bradshaw’s life. Meanwhile, Mr. Big became a central point for the Carrie character and the series as a whole, with their tumultuous storyline launching two blockbuster movies “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” in which he also starred. Next came a critically lauded turn as the flawed and powerful “Peter Florrick” opposite Juliana Margolis on the CBS hit drama “The Good Wife.” Noth’s complex performance earned him a second Golden Globe nod – this one for Best Actor in a Drama, as well as two SAG nominations for Best Ensemble. He recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Betany in Discovery’s “Manhunt: Unabomber” and the final season of the FX series “Tyrant.” Currently Noth can be seen on the popular CBS drama “Equalizer” opposite Queen Latifah.
Other television credits include the TNT original film “Bad Apple,” which he not only starred in but executive produced, as well as TNT’s epic miniseries “Caesar,” TNT telefilm “Exiled” and the BBC Series “Titanic: Blood and Steel.” He recently showed his comedic talents in “Catastrophe,” “VIP” (a hit show in Israel), and with his recurring role on “Dr. Who.”