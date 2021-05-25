Simon Cowell Wants You To Surprise Him With ‘Talent’

Across several shows, Simon Cowell’s been searching for American talent for nearly two decades. He’ll be back at it next week as the 16th season of the show he created, America’s Got Talent, returns to NBC. After taking some time off for medical reasons during Season 15, Cowell will be back at the judges’ table and hoping to witness something spectacular. In fact, it’s that perpetual potential for greatness that keeps him coming back to the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)