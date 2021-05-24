Patton Oswalt’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Brings On The Crazy!

By Hollywood Outbreak

Photo Courtesy of Marvel

Marvel’s character MODOK may not have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s still a character with a long history, dating back to the 1960s. Now, the villainous character is taking center stage in a new show, M.O.D.O.K. It’s an animated series, created using stop-motion techniques, and the lead character is voiced by Patton Oswalt, who told us that the TV show takes a character that was already over the top and amplifies those traits even more, making for a very funny show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patton Oswalt)

M.O.D.O.K. is currently streaming on Hulu.

