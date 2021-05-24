Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga: New ‘Conjuring’ Movie Feels Different, Yet Familiar

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have returned to the Conjuring Universe for a fourth time, starring in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a story based on a real-life trial in which a killer claimed demonic possession as his defense. While the film is a lot scarier and supernatural than a show like Law & Order, Wilson and Farmiga told us that the new movie’s “ripped from the headlines” approach and focus on the murder trial will definitely stand out as having a much different feel than the Conjuring Universe movies that preceded it.(Click on the media bar below to hear
Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga)