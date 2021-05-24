Keir Dullea: How Stanley Kubrick Constructed His ‘2001’ Characters

When 2001: A Space Odyssey was made, man had yet to land on the moon, so the idea of a long-range space mission was, indeed, science fiction. Filming began in December 1965, while NASA was still in the midst of the Gemini program, the Apollo launches still more than a year away. At the time, there were still a lot of question marks about what the future of the space program would hold, so director Stanley Kubrick had to use his imagination — and that’s exactly what he did. At a press event, 2001 star Keir Dullea talked about how Kubrick envisioned astronauts of the future and then, through him and co-star Gary Lockwood, brought that vision to life on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keir Dullea)