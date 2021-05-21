With ‘Dominion’ On The Way, Jeff Goldblum Reflects On His ‘Jurassic Park’ Debut

Jeff Goldblum and the Jurassic franchise go back a long way — he was part of the original cast when Jurassic Park opened in theaters in 1993. After a two-film and 21-year break from dinosaur disasters, Goldblum returned for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will appear once again in Jurassic World: Dominion, which wrapped its shoot last November. As we wait for the film’s digital team to work its post-production magic, Goldblum shared his memories of filming the original movie, including what it was like to work with the “invisible” green-screen dinosaurs. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Goldblum)