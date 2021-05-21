For New ‘In Treatment’ Star Uzo Aduba, Therapy’s Tougher Than Prison

To lead its revival of the Emmy-winning series In Treatment, HBO looked to Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba to play the role of the therapist treating the show’s revolving door of patients while trying to keep her own life in order. In each of the show’s four episodes each week, she works with a different character. Aduba, who got used to working with an ensemble on Orange is the New Black, told us that working in such an intimate setting with so many different actors might have been one of the most difficult things she’d ever done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Uzo Aduba)