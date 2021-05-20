To Beat The Odds In Hollywood, It Helps To Be Smart … Jean Smart, That It

Lately, Jean Smart has been as busy as she’s ever been. She’s starring in the new HBO series Hacks, and she’s also featured in the ensemble of Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown. She appears to have beaten the odds and become an exception to the rule about older women having trouble finding good roles in Hollywood. Smart told us it’s still a struggle for her and other actresses, but that she’s felt very fortunate to get the kinds of roles she’s been offered lately. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jean Smart)