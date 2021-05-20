Peacock Releases New Trailer For ‘Vanderpump Dogs’

VANDERPUMP DOGS brings fans and pet lovers deeper into Lisa Vanderpump’s luxurious life, by chronicling the stories and adoptions that occur at her beloved namesake foundation: Vanderpump Dogs, West Hollywood. The rescue center was founded in 2016 with the goal of reinventing the image of a dog shelter, from a pound to a palace, doing everything the Vanderpump way: they rescue, rehabilitate, primp, and pamper dogs in need of a loving forever home.
Each episode will follow the characters who come to the foundation to adopt their forever friend, the committed (and gorgeous) employees, the adorable pups, and Lisa Vanderpump herself -all with a dose of comedy, a dash of drama, and a whole lot of heart.
The VANDERPUMP DOGS cast includes Lisa Vanderpump (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Vanderpump Rules”), Dr. Andrew Y. Kushnir, Summer Loftis, Brian Marshall, Patrick Miller-Wren, Madeline Quint and Kendall Young.