‘Mare’s’ Philly Accent Almost Threw Kate Winslet For A Loop

Using her regular speaking voice, you’d never mistake British actress Kate Winslet for an American. Yet, when she’s been asked to assume a different accent for some of the roles she’s played, you’d never guess she’s British. Winslet’s vocal dexterity is on full display in her new HBO series, Mare of Easttown, in which she plays a police detective in a town outside Philadelphia. However, Winslet admitted to us that this character’s accent was one of the most difficult she’s ever been asked to attempt, and she told us about how she went about trying to get it right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Winslet)