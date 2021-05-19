In 2005, Daniel Craig Partied Like It Was 007

Getting the opportunity to play the legendary Agent 007 is something that has been career-defining for all who’ve held the mantle. Daniel Craig has spent the past 16 years making five James Bond movies — the first, Casino Royale, released in 2006 and the last, No Time to Die, coming out later this year. For Craig, the role’s definitely been a career highlight, just as he knew it would be from the moment he heard he got the role. In fact, Craig told us about his vivid memories of getting that fateful 2005 call from Bond producer Barbara Broccoli … as well as the celebration that followed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)