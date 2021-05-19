Alice Braga Definitely Got Used To Being ‘Queen’

After five seasons, Queen of the South is abdicating its throne, calling it a wrap on the story of Teresa Mendoza, a poor Mexican woman who reverses her fortunes by building a drug empire. Actress Alice Braga, who stars on the show, had never done more than a guest-starring role on television before. So after all of these years and episodes playing Teresa, Braga told us she was kind of amazed by how much she’d grown attached to the character and her storyline, and she’s sad to see it end. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alice Braga)