With The End In Sight, Justin Hartley Remember How ‘This Is Us’ Started

The news has been bittersweet for This Is Us fans — the producers are sticking to their original plan and ending the show after its sixth season. So next season will be like a farewell tour, as the show’s storylines head toward what is certain to be a heart-wrenching finale. As difficult as it will be for the show’s fans, we’re thinking it will be even more difficult for the cast and crew, who realize they’ll probably never be on another show like it. Justin Hartley told us he knew the show was something special from the moment everyone gathered together for the very first time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)